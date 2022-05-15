Police kill 7 Kaduna bandits who shot NYSC member





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A combined team of combat ready policemen and soldiers have engaged bandits in a gun duel near Kasarami village on the Abuja-Kaduna road where they killed about 7.

The Kasarami axis was a popular route used by the bandits to launch attacks on neighbouring communities and unsuspecting travellers on the Federal road.

A member of the NYSC who was travelling in.a commercial vehicle that fateful Friday night,fell victim of the bandits’ bullet and was later pronounced dead at a private hospital.

A source told Vanguard that the bandits were engaged by the security operatives while they were trying to cross the highway at Kasarami Village at about 8pm on Friday.

According to the source, “the corper was hit on the head by the bullet. About 7 bandits were killed during the crossfire.”

“The victim was hit by a stray bullet because there was a serious crossfire between the security operatives and the bandits that tried to cross the main road…





