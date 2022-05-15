Terrorists kidnap 20, kill one in Kaduna communities





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

No fewer than 20 persons have been kidnapped in Kurmin Sata, a few kilometers from Millennium City in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. One person was also said to have been killed.

Also, 10 farmers, who were cultivating on their farms in Udawa community were among the abductees. A resident of the community who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview said going to the farm has become risky.

In an interview with newsmen, one of the heads of Joint Taskforce,JTF, in the areas where the bandits kidnapped 20 natives, who pleaded for anonymity, said the bandits attacked the Kurmin Sata community around 12:16 am on Saturday.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper