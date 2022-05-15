Ukraine/Russian War: Presidential Power Initiative encounters new hurdle





. Siemens shuts manufacturing plants

. Production of project components suffers setback

. Electricity generation drops by 12.4%

. Experts react as economy bleeds

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THERE are strong indications that the Federal Government might fail to meet set targets on the Presidential Power Initiative, PPI, due to the negative impact of the ongoing Ukraine-Russian war.

Under the PPI, the target of the government is to increase power supply to 7,000 Megawatt, MW by December 2022, from the current average of 5,000MW, with an additional increase to 11,000MW and 25,000MW thereafter, with FGN Power Company and Siemens as the driver and contractor, respectively.

This informed the recent repositioning of the project and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval of the procurement of Mobile Units (Transmission Substations and Power Transformers) for early works of Phase 1 of PPI and the Contract award for the Procurement of Ten (10) mobile…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper