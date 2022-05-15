Zoning to ‘unzone’: The quest for an Igbo as President of Nigeria





By Obi Nwakanma

Let us be mindful of the following facts that may be mired in the mud of this legitimate quest for an Igbo from the South East to be resident of Nigeria: first is that it is not true at all that the Igbo have never been president of Nigeria.

The mere advance of that argument is not only sacrilegious but it is also a high insult on the man whom everybody knows, or ought to know as the founder of modern Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe: the first president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

There was not a more powerful Nigerian in the 20th century. There was not a greater embodiment of the Nigerian idea of nation and nation-building. But all these attempts to erase him, and reduce his significance in the real political history of Nigeria, simply to make an argument for an Igbo to be president, is profoundly wrong and evil.

It transmits false history to a generation of Nigerians who ought in fact to know the history of Igbo contribution to the making…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper