2023 and the demonisation of zoning

By
Headliners
-
11


Zoning

.Zoning

By JULIUS OGUNRO

There is this idea that has gained currency among some Northern politicians and their Southern associates in the two major political parties. It is that only a Northern presidential candidate can win the presidency, especially if the other major party fields a Southerner. So now the two major parties are engaged in a cat and mouse game, watching each other closely before committing to any presidential aspirant or to the issue of zoning.

The instigator of this notion appears to be former Vice-President, AtikuAbubakar, who is running for the presidency on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, platform. The objective for Atiku and other Northern aspirants in the PDP is to cancel their party’s age-long tradition of zoning by touting the prospect of winning through the demographic advantage of their Northern home-base.

This, surprisingly, has caused a ruckus not only in the PDP but in the ruling APC as well, where some critical stakeholders appear to have…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR