6 suspected IPOB members killed during attack on Eze’s palace — Imo Police





Imo Police Command has confirmed the killing of six suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that attempted to attack a traditional ruler’s palace.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Owerri and made it available to newsmen on Monday.

Abattam said the bandits were intercepted and killed, while on their way to attack the palace of the Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in the state.

The PPRO further stated that the operatives recovered a Toyota Hilux van and one pump action from the bandits.

“On May 16, at about 0800 hours at Orlu, hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB and its affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN), were sighted in their numbers in three Hilux vehicles, shooting sporadically.

“They fiercely advanced towards the Palace of Imo Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr E. Okeke to unleash terror…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper