At The Boy Child Conversation, Experts Advocate Attention, Mentorship

In commemoration of the International Day of the boy child, experts have called for more attention paid to the boy child, saying it is necessary to strengthen society, families, leadership, and institutions.

They have also noted that grooming the boy child brings equality with the girl child to improve society.

This was the thrust at the second edition of the Boy Child Conversation Conference organized by the Debra’s Palace initiative in partnership with YMCA Lagos, themed, Kings Awake.

According to the convener, Damilola Chinedu, over 150 boys from secondary schools across Lagos who participated were impacted with the required knowledge they need to become better people. “It’s amazing to know that several boys here today have never been in the same space as with other boys and mentors and we are glad we did this trusting that the third edition will be much more impactful.”

Nollywood actor and boy-child advocate Seun Ajayi noted that the boy-child…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper