Crisis: Anambra PDP demands suspension of National Legal Adviser





By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State branch of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has demanded immediate suspension of the national legal adviser of the party, Mr. Ajibade Adeyemi from office over his alleged role in fueling the crisis in the party in the state.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting by the chairmen of the 21 local government areas of PDP in the state at the party’s secretariat in Awka yesterday, the party urged the national chairman of the party and members of the National Working Committee, NWC, to save Anambra PDP from what it described as clear manifest unethical conduct and breach of oath of office by the national legal adviser.

The party accused the national legal adviser of undermining the progress of PDP in Anambra State by working against the ratified and approved list of wards and local government area executive members that emerged from the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper