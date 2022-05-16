Don’t cover up Deborah’s killing, punish perpetrators, Northern CAN tells govt





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (19 Northern States and Abuja) has called on federal and state authorities not to cover up the killing of a young Christian student, Deborah Samuel, who was gruesomely murdered in Sokoto last week, under disturbing circumstances.

Northern CAN’s Publicity Secretary, Chaplain Jechonia Gilbert, made the call in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday and made available to our correspondent.

Jechonia said Northern CAN believes that Nigeria is a country governed by the rule of law and order. Therefore, any act of lawlessness and criminality must not be swept under the carpet.

The statement reads, “The Christian Association of Nigeria (19 Northern States and Abuja) is deeply saddened over the recent ugly development in Sokoto State, that led to the gruesome murder of Miss Deborah Samuel, a 200 Level female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto for an alleged blasphemy.

“The umbrella…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper