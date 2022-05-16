Electoral Act Controversy: Court orders Buhari, PDP to address it on May 24





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, fixed May 24, for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to address it on the import of a recent judgement of the Court of Appeal, which declared the contentious section 84 (12) of the amended Electoral Act, unconstitutional.

Justice Inyang Ekwo noted that the Abuja Division of the appellate court had on May 11, despite setting aside the judgement of the High Court in Umuahia that directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, to delete the said section from the electoral law, still proceeded to declare it illegal and discriminatory.

A three-man panel of Justices of the appellate court had in their verdict, held that the court in Umuahia acted without jurisdiction when it struck out that portion of the Electoral Act, stressing that the plaintiff, Mr. Nduka Edede, lacked the locus standi to institute the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper