Fuel scarcity looms in Ondo, Ekiti over petrol tanker drivers leadership crisis

—- Members lock out Executives, insist on fresh election after 8 years

Dayo Johnson Akure

The leadership crisis rocking the Ore Unit of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers arm of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) in Ondo State, has deepened as the executive members of the union were reportedly locked out of their offices by aggrieved union members.

Aggrieved union members accused the leadership of spending eight years in office and deliberately refusing to conduct an election for the emergence of new leadership.

Consequently, fuel scarcity is imminent in Ondo and Ekiti states following the crisis in the Ore unit which supplies both states.

The aggrieved union members in Ore Unit which is under the Warri Zone, are also accused the zonal leadership of the association in Warri of conniving with Ore Unit leadership in order to allow them stay put in office without conducting fresh election.

The aggrieved members barricaded the Unit office in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper