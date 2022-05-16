Just in: PSC confirms promotion of Magu, 5 others as AIG





…Appoints Ogbonnaya Amadi, Bala Senchi as DIG

…17 others including Kolo Yusuf Promoted Commissioners of Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission has confirmed the promotion of former Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mustafa Ibrahim Magu as an Assistant Inspector General of Police, along with five others.

AIG Magu Ibrahim who is proceeding on retirement, is the most senior in the CP cadre and missed the last two promotions after returning to the Police from the EFCC.

This is just as the PSC confirmed the promotion of Mr. John Ogbonnaya Amadi as a Deputy Inspector General of Police, to take over from late DIG Joseph Egbunike who represented South East in the Police Management team. Also promoted DIG is Zana Bala Senchi.

The other Commissioners of Police promoted to AIG are CP Abraham Egong Ayim; Okunlola Kola Kamaldeen; Andrew Amieengheme; Akeera Mohammed Younous; Celestine Amechi Elumelu; Ngozi Vivian Onadeko…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper