Soludo’s visit confirmed Kanu isn’t bad as being portrayed —Family





The family of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the visit of Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo to their son in detention, was a confirmation that their son “is not a bad man as being portrayed by the Nigerian authorities”.

Kanu’s family hailed the Anambra State Governor for his courage to visit Kanu in security custody.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel, who spoke with Vanguard in Umuahia, described the visit as remarkable.

Vanguard recalls that Soludo is the first sitting South East Governor to visit the IPOB Leader since his rendition from Kenya on June 28, 2021.

Kanu’s family commended Soludo and all those making genuine efforts towards securing freedom for the IPOB Leader.

“It was a good move and a very remarkable one. It shows that Kanu is not a bad man as being portrayed by the authorities.

“We thank the governor for deeming it fit to visit Kanu in detention. It’s a good step…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper