Train attack: Bandits release pregnant woman on compassionate ground





Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the scene of the bomb attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

One of the pregnant women among those abducted by the bandits that attacked a Kaduna-bound train in March has been released on compassionate ground.

The other pregnant woman gave birth to a child in captivity last month.

The bandits had on March 28 attacked the train around the Katari and Rijana axis of Kaduna. They killed at least nine persons, wounded several others and abducted several others.

Police kill 7 Kaduna bandits who shot NYSC member

They later released the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, after the payment of a ransom. The bandits, however, said he was released on compassionate grounds too.

In a two-minute video footage, the released pregnant passenger said the bandits treated them with respect in captivity. She said they were provided with food and medication.

The freed passenger also confirmed that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper