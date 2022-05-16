Ubom Emmanuel Presidential Campaign Council denies blocking Atiku from seeing Akwa Ibom delegates





…says this is the work of mischief makers trying to divert attention

In a press statement titled “RE: 2023 PRESIDENTIAL SHOCKER:

UDOM BLOCKS ATIKU FROM CONSULTING AKWA IBOM DELEGATES”, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, described the news item as false in all material particular.

He said: “The news item with the above heading surfaced on the media space, alleging that Gov. Udom Emmanuel barred Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from meeting with delegates from Akwa Ibom State.

“It also went on to make a lot of spurious allegations, laced with foul and profane language.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth as this. The said news is totally incompatible with the known accommodating disposition of Gov. Emmanuel

“The truth is that the Governor, who has been in communication and contact with all other Presidential Aspirants (Atiku Abubakar inclusive), was informed that the former Vice President will be visiting on Monday, 16th…





