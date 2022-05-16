UNEMPLOYMENT: Pension Savings withdrawals reverse 4yr trend





…As withdrawals by sacked workers rise 23.7%

…NECA, TUC react, seek urgent govt intervention

By Rosemary Iwunze & Victor Ahiuma-Young

Withdrawals from pension savings by disengaged workers rose for the first time in five years, by 24 per cent to N21.52 billion at end of 2021, indicating worsening job losses and unemployment across the country. In 2020 the total withdrawals was N17.39 billion.

Also the number of sacked workers that approached their pension managers for withdrawals rose by 22.5 per cent to 38,846 in 2021 from 31,716 in 2020, indicating that 7,130 pension contributors lost their jobs during this period.

Financial Vanguard findings from the National Pension Commission, PenCom, data shows the above development in withdrawals is in sharp contrast to the 45 per cent and 16 per cent decline in the number of contributors that lost their jobs and withdrawals from their pension savings between 2017 and 2020.

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper