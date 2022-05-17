2023: I’ll drop Ahmed Lawan if APC presents candidate of Igbo extraction, says Orji Kalu





.

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Monday, said he would drop Senate President Ahmed Lawan as his choice candidate should a presidential candidate of Igbo extraction be presented.

Kalu, who spoke as a guest on Politics Today, monitored by our correspondent, Monday, maintained that Kwakwanso is the bone of contention.

He said, “Our problem is Kwakwanso, not APC or PDP because Kwakwanso is already a presidential candidate. That was what I saw when I pulled out. If they had given me the ticket in APC, I would have lost and it would not be good for us.

Also Read:

2023: 9 APC presidential aspirants set to step down for Ahmed Lawan — Orji Kalu

“If PDP or APC gives their ticket to southern Nigerians, Kwakwanso is already a president waiting. I can assure you that knowing the mentality of what is the truth on the ground unless you are telling yourselves lies. I don’t tell myself lies. I’m a student of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper