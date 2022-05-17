2023 Presidency: No PDP candidate can contest with me – Tinubu





Tinubu

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Senator Bola Tinubu has urged delegates of his party to give him the presidential ticket in the coming 2023 general elections assuring that there would be no contest between him and whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Senator Tinubu who spoke Tuesday while addressing delegates and stakeholders of the APC in Makurdi said he has the capacity and also well endowed to lead the country.

He stated that he was in the race to replicate what he did in Lagos state as Governor by building a united and prosperous Nigeria.

While rekindling the hope of Nigerians in the unity of the country, Senator Tinubu assured that his presidency would redirect the resources of the country and make it beneficial to every citizen.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper