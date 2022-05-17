Akeju, music executive to produce anti-discrimination song for ARDN Red Card Campaign





Abass Mubarak Akeju, American-based Nigerian media executive popularly known as Akeju is set to produce a unity song for the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) Red Card Campaign to end all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

The music project will premiere at the 2022 Africa Day Celebration hosted by ARDN at the United Nations headquarters on 25 May 2022, and will feature five African female artists.

The Red Card Campaign was initially launched by ARDN, in collaboration with the Presidential Council for Africa of the French Republic, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

An objective of the campaign is to mobilize global commitments to put an end to all-forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper