Experts converge on Lagos for Vanguard Economic Summit 





By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

LEADING economists, top executives will converge on Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos today for the fifth edition of the Vanguard Economic Discourse.

The Vanguard Economic Discourse is an annual event that has developed into a seminal public-private sector platform for new ideas on policy measures for enhanced economic development and improved welfare for Nigerians.

Leading discussant at this year’s discourse is renowned economist and Chairman, Foundation for Economic Research and Training (FERT), Professor Akpan Ekpo as Keynote Speaker; with Founder/Pioneer CEO of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr. Atedo N.A. Peterside as Chairman.

Other speakers are: Mr. Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning; Professor Olayinka David-West, Associate Dean, Lagos Business School (LBS); Mr. Johnson Chukwu; MD/CEO, Cowry Assets…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper