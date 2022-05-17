I lost my dad, cousin, and uncle in one year ― Jide Kene





By David Royal

Nollywood actor, Jideofor Kene Achufus, known as Swanky JKA has narrated how he lost his father, cousin and uncle in the space of one year.

Jide who penned down an emotional message on an Instagram post on Monday opened up on dealing with the pains of losing his loved ones.

The actor who came into the limelight after featuring in ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ directed by Ramsey Nuah said it all started late last year when he lost his “favourite uncle” identified as Chudy.

He said his cousin named Dera also passed away in February 2022 — a few months after his uncle’s death.

The Nollywood rising star further narrated that his father died a day after his cousin was buried.

“Rest well pops. Dec 1939-Feb 2022. No words. This year has been so so… First my lil cousin bro; Dera. I didn’t even know he was sick, just heard he passed,” he wrote.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper