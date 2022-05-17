Justice for Deborah Samuel





Late Deborah Samuel

A WEEK ago, Nigerians were thrown off the euphoric mode of partisan politics when a group of students of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, lynched and burnt the body of Miss Deborah Samuel over alleged “blasphemy” of Islam and Prophet Muhammad, SAW.

Not only that, hoodlums in Sokoto took to the streets, burning and looting shops belonging to Christians and non-indigenes. Initial reports that the home of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, was affected were debunked as an attempt to that effect was successfully contained.

“Blasphemy” killings are rampant in the Muslim-dominated parts of the North even though President Muhammadu Buhari, Northern Governors, the Sultan of Sokoto and head of the Muslim community in Nigeria, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, frontline Islamic clerics like Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Sheikh Nuru Khalid and a host of others have come out in total condemnation of the dastardly act.

