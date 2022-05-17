Kukah, Adeyanju commend Gov Tambuwal over protection of Christians in Sokoto

Activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju has joined Father Kukah to commend Sokoto’s Governor, Tambuwal for the protection of Christians in the state.

The activist took to his Facebook page to share a letter by Father Kukah concerning the ongoing act of some extremists in Sokoto.

He wrote, “I must take out time to join Father Kukah in commending Sokoto State Governor, Tambuwal for doing everything to protect Christians in the state after the satanic acts of some extremists. This letter by Father Kukah is how leaders should speak.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

