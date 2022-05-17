Lagos Govt promises justice in murder of engineer by commercial motorcyclists





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Lagos State Government has condemned the May 12 mob attack by commercial motorcycle riders on a sound engineer, Mr David Imoh, who was killed in Lekki, assuring that justice will be done.

The state’s taskforce on environmental offences arrested 10 commercial motorcyclists and impounded 123 motorcycles operating at Lekki area on Monday as a consequence of the murder.

The police had earlier arrested four persons over their alleged participation in the murder of Imoh, 38, and promised to continue the manhunt.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, stated on Monday that he had spoken with Imoh’s family members and that two survivors of the condemnable act were in still hospital.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper