Nigeria in dire need of fresh start – Osinbajo, Kukah, Fayemi, others





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Notable Nigerians, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Revd. Matthew Kukah; Governor of Ekiti state, Dr Kayode Fayemi; and the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari; have said the 2023 elections present an opportunity to reset the country so that Nigerians can be empowered to become more productive and self-reliant.

They said this Tuesday at the Leadership Newspaper Annual Conference and Awards in Abuja with the theme: ‘Resetting Nigeria: Culture, Politics, Geography and the Role of Big Ideas’.

In his remarks, VP Osinbajo, who described himself as a progressive, said there was need to create a new Nigeria that is driven by national unity and cohesion.

According to him, “Those of us like Sam Nda-Isaiah (late publisher of Leadership newspaper) who belong to the same political tendency that is loosely described as the progressive tendency agree on certain principles that we must create a country that works…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper