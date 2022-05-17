Samuel Deborah: Adeboye postpones Sokoto Light Up crusade





By Olayinka Latona

The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye has postponed the Light Up crusade scheduled to hold physically in Sokoto from May 16 to 17, 2022.

The postponement followed the killing of a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Deborah Samuel, for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

Pastor Adeboye’s post on his Facebook handle on Monday night, revealed the shift of the planned crusade which now holds virtually.

He urged participants to join the programme virtually. He said God is able to fix all situations adding that Christians serve a God who specialises in using the impossible situation for His glory.

Adeboye noted that if in doubt, they should look closely at the death and resurrection of Jesus.

In his words: “Postponed but God turned it around. We Trust In Our God’s Big Picture…







