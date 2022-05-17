Troops kill 4 gunmen, recover weapons in Imo – Army





Troops of 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze, in Owerri, killed four gunmen in Amaifeke and Ihioma communities in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo on Monday.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, stated in Owerri that items recovered from the encounter included one pump action gun and 10 live cartridges.

Other items were one Toyota Hilux truck reportedly snatched at gunpoint on Sunday by the irredentist gunmen, mobile telephone handsets and charms.

Nwachukwu stated that the gunmen, suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra were neutralised in a fierce encounter with the troops.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper