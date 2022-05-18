2023 Presidency: Buratai’s Group, Fusion 774, declares Support for Rotimi  Amaechi





Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Fusion 774, a political support and socio-economic advocacy group which initislly drummed up support for former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen (Amb) Tukur Buratai, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic has declared support for the aspiration of the former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, to become the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Amaechi is a Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

National Coordinator of the group, Mr Sadiq Jikta on Wednesday said that consequent on Ambassadpr Buratai declining their call for him to contest the 2023 presidency, they are now supporting the former Transport minister.

While noting that Amaechi shared the same their vision f taking Niheria out of its prezent economic and security doldrum, Jikta said that Amb. Buratai declined their call and urged them to support any…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper