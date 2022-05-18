2023: When  APC treads the path to doom with Northern agenda





By Abdulsalam Muhammed Kazaure

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, appears intent on snatching a sure defeat from the jaws of a likely victory with its baffling ‘all-Northern’ strategy.

Following the nudge of certain Northern figures who are blinded by self-interest and an inflated sense of their political prowess, the party looks to be plotting the emergence of a Northerner as its presidential aspirant, an audacious betrayal of its agreement with its Southern bloc on ceding its ticket to the zone in honour of the power-sharing arrangement key to Nigeria’s political stability.

It was the agreement, brokered by leaders of the party from the two regions, that shaped its national convention held in March where Senator Adamu Abdullahi, a Northerner from Nasarawa State, emerged as the consensus choice for the position of National Chairman.

The rationale was easy to understand: in a simple reversal of roles in the past eight years, the national chairmanship…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper