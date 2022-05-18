2,340 APC delegates to elect presidential candidate, if…





…44,045 for governorship candidates

…Fate of ‘super’ delegates hangs

…New arrangements favour emergence of Northern candidate

…North to have 1,257 delegates, South 1,068 delegates

By Clifford Ndujihe, Omeiza Ajayi, Peter Duru & Dirisu Yakubu

Except President Muhammadu Buhari assents to the Electoral Act 2022 Amendment Bill before him, only 2,340 ad-hoc delegates will be participating at the forthcoming convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to elect the party’s presidential candidate for next year’s election.

This is because the current Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) does not provide a role for statutory delegates during the convention.

The ad-hoc delegates will be drawn three apiece from the nation’s 774 local government areas and six area councils of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

APC’s presidential convention, a three-day event, has been fixed for May 30 to June 1.

Statutory or “super” delegates include elected councillors,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper