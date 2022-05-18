Abia: Don’t take us for granted, major PDP guber, other aspirants warn party leadership





...Caution party against self destruct, impeding implosion

By Steve Oko

Leading governorship and other aspirants of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, have warned the state leadership of the party not to take them for granted.

The aspirants also warned the party leadership to be careful not to take actions capable of consuming the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

This is coming on the heels of the controversy over the conduct of the three-man delegate congress.

The aspirants in a press conference accused “a segment of the party leadership” of an attempt to manipulate the congress in favour of ‘an anointed governorship aspirant’, warning that the action could lead to avoidable implosion of the party.

Some of the signatories to the statement include: Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe ( governorship aspirant); Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu ( governorship aspirant); former Chairman of PDP, Senator Emma Nwaka…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper