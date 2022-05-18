



Senator Ibrahim Shekarau

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has officially joined

the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former DG of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Support Group AbdulMumin Jibrin, who recently joined the NNPP made the disclosure via a tweet on his official Twitter page.

The tweet reads, “BREAKING- Sen Ibrahim Shekarau joins NNPP. Details later.”

The post Breaking: Ex-Gov. Ibrahim Shekarau joins NNPP appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper