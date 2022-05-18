



.

Idowu Bankole

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a total and indefinite ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada, in six Local Governments area of Lagos state.

Also Read:

Save us from menace of Okada riders — Lekki residents cry out

Group to Sanwo-Olu: Kaduna, Kano banned Okada, heavens didn’t fall, save Lagosians

The six local governments include Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

Speaking with all Divisional Police Officers in the state at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu urged the officers to ensure total enforcement of the ban.

Details later

The post BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu announces total, indefinite ban on Okada appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper