Mysterious fire destroy shops, goods in Akwa Ibom market





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

At least about eight lock up shops have been burnt down, and goods worth millions of naira destroyed at the popular Itam market , Uyo Akwa Ibom State capital, following mysterious fire that entered a section of the market on Tuesday night

The cause of the inferno could not be ascertained at press time, even though newsmen who visited the scene on Wednesday gathered that there were no electrical connections in the affected area of the market.

Newsmen also gathered that the fire incident which occurred about 9pm on Tuesday could not spread to the entire market following the efforts of the youths of the area who mobilized to break some shops and evacuate some goods.

Owner of one of the affected shops, Mr John who deals on stationery narrated how he lost everything to the fire saying: “I left the market around 6pm and by some minutes past nine, one of the security men called me that my shop has burnt down. I rushed down to this place…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper