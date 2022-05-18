Secession: Your allegation against us fictitious monologue, Northern Elders reply Presidency





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Northern Elders Forum, on Wednesday, slammed the Presidency for what it described as ‘fictitious monologue’ by Malam Garba Shehu, the Special Assistant to the President on Media, over the allegation that it called for some sections of the country to secede.

According to a statement signed by NEF’s Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Northern elders insisted that they made no such call, and advised leaders to note the very sensitive times in the country.

The statement was titled “Statement By Northern Elders Forum on False Claim By the Presidency”

It read, “The attention of Northern Elders Forum has been drawn to a Statement by Malam Garba Shehu, Special Assistant to the President on Media, claiming that the Forum has released a Statement instigating a section of Nigeria to leave the country.

“Malam Garba Shehu’s Statement did not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper