Taxation: Corruption remains biggest problem ― Osinbajo





VP Professor Yemi Osinbajo

…says FG needs adequate revenue to fight insecurity

…Urges CITN, Nigerians to comply with extant tax rules

By Ezra Ukanwa

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has blamed Nigeria’s poor revenue generation on leakage and corruption in the tax system.

This is even as he harped on the need for the digitalization of Nigeria’s economy towards placing it among the top-ranked economies in the world.

Osinbanjo who was represented by the Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Muhammed NAMI, stated this during the 24th Annual Tax Conference on ‘Global Disruption, Taxation and Digitalisation: Implications For Socio-Economic Development, in Abuja, yesterday.

He noted that issues concerning insecurity, crimes and all other criminalities can only be tackled if there is adequate revenue in the hands of the government.

He called on the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, and other well-meaning Nigerians…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper