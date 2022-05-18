Wanted! A qualified physician for our sick country!





By Ugochukwu Ejinkeonye

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari’s regime has about a year to hit its exit point. Perhaps, the only thing that still retains the capacity to squeeze out some smiles on a couple of faces today is the faint hope that the president might fulfill his pledge to firmly resist the deadly attraction of that poisoned fruit called “tenure elongation”. Indeed, many Nigerians are willing to take the risk of entertaining some optimism about this.

Despite the blizzard of outrageous claims roughly thrown at Nigerians every other day, it has become just impossible to muster any bit of expectation that the Buhari regime might still be able to shock Nigerians with any edifying impact on their lives before it exits.

Perhaps, the only reassuring feeling out there emanates from the palpable wish that the days and months might develop wings and fly away so fast that with brightened faces and deep relief, Nigerians can happily embrace and congratulate one another…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper