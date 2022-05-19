A-Ibom gov race: Udofia declares for APC, vows to take over from Udom





An oil magnet and business mogul, Akan Udofia, yesterday, declared to run for the office of Akwa-Ibom State governor on the platform of the ruling of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Udofia, who had earlier pitched tent with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state told his supporters shortly after arriving the Victor Attah International Airport that he chose to run under the APC, so as to actualise his dream of emancipating the people he said the current government has emasculated.

He said: “I am here as your hope. I am here to answer your long years of cries for economic emancipation. I am here to provide answers to the many years of prayers which present administration had failed.”

Udofia, who fielded questions from reporters berated the present administration for failing the people and deceiving them to believe that it has brought industries to the state. He challenged the state governor to point at one industry he has offered the people.

