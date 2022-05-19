Airtel’s subsidiary commences financial services operations





By Peter Egwuatu

Airtel Africa Plc , a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa has announced that its subsidiary SmartCash Payment Service Bank Limited (‘SmartCash PSB’), has commenced operations in Nigeria.

The Company in a statement made available to Vanguard Thursday stated that its services will initially be available at selected retail touchpoints, and operations will be expanded gradually across the country over the next few months.

Segun Ogunsanya, chief executive officer, said: “I am very excited to announce our commencement of operations for financial services in Nigeria through SmartCash PSB. This is the beginning of our journey to revolutionise the financial services landscape in the country.

“To help further digitise the economy, and most importantly to help bank the unbanked by reaching the millions of Nigerians who do not currently have access to financial services by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper