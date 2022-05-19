BBNaija: ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion show to hold June 2 ― Organizers





The Organizers of Big Brother reality show have announced June 2 as the date for BBNaija Season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion.

This was announced on Thursday via its official Twitter page.

“The Shine Ya Eye Lockdown reunion is back. Starts June 2, showing Mondays to Friday 10pm on AM Urban, 10:30 on AM Family,” it said.

As usual, the reunion show willbe hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu, who will revisit some highlights and memorable moments from the 2021 season 6 edition won by WhiteMoney.

READ ALSO:

BBNaija becoming a porn show – Actress, Faithy Itohan ‘Boma, is my wife safe?’ BBNAIJA 2021: Is White Money’s cooking a strategy?

The reunion show, which is usually characterized with drama, gives the ex-housemates the opportunity to clear the air, express their feelings and settle their differences towards each other.

Meanwhile, auditions for season 7 of the show have begun.

The audition commenced on 15th…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper