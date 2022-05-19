Nigerian entrepreneur, Sheffy joins Forbes Business Council





By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In her contribution to both local and global investment, the Chief Executive Officer, of Boxes and Baskets LLC, Sheffy Kolade, an entrepreneur has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Sheffy was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience.

The criteria for her acceptance was based on her track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Welcoming Sheffy into the community, the Founder of Forbes Councils, Scott Gerber, stated that the mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper