Nothing ’ll make us abandon promotion of democracy, press freedom — Guild of Editors





By Anayo Okoli

THE Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has restated its commitment in defence of democracy and press freedom in Nigeria, vowing that nothing would make journalists buckle under pressure to abandon the promotion of democracy and press freedom.

The decision was part of the communiqué issued at the end of the town hall meeting/capacity building training for editors held across the six geo-political zones.

A total of 350 editors participated in the programme.

According to the editors, having contributed immensely to the sustenance of democracy in the country, including putting the lives of many of its members on the line via constant harassment, brutalisation and death, they are now more equipped and energized by the training to discharge their constitutional role of holding government accountable to the people.

The editors commended the US Embassy in Nigeria for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper