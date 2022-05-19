Okada ban: Lagos residents express divergent views





Some Lagos residents on Thursday expressed divergent views over the ban on commercial motorcycles in the state by the state government..

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday imposed a total ban on activities of commercial motorcycle operators in six local government areas of Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa.

Sanwo-Olu directed security operatives to enforce the ban beginning from June 1.

Some residents, however, told NAN in Lagos that the government decision on the ban was a welcome development while others frowned at it.

Mr Gbenga Ajayi, a teacher, resident of Ayobo, said that ‘okada’ ban was a good decision but should be extended to other local government areas, not only in selected areas.

“The ban should be extend to all local governments in the state, if not the riders will migrate to the other parts of Lagos where it is not banned and the story will continue.”

He said the proliferation of okada operators posed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper