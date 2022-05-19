Protest erupts in Abia community as kidnapers of 7 passengers demand N10m ransom each





.

By Steve Oko

Youths of Uturu Community in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, Thursday, blocked the Uturu/Okigwe highway to protest incessant Kidnapping by suspected herdsmen and bandits along the road.

The protest is coming 48 hours after seven passengers were allegedly abducted on the road.

The protesters urged both Abia and Imo State Governments to urgently take action against the menace.

One of the protesters who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that the people “are now living in fear of murderous herdsmen and bandits who now operate with impunity.”

He said that apart from commuters who have become preys to the bandits people of the community are now afraid to go to farm because of “the activities of these herdsmen” .

Another community source who spoke with Vanguard, said that Uturu/Okigwe axis had become another hot bed for bandits in the recent times.

The source which also pleaded for anonymity for fear of being trailed, said that the most…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper