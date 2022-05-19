Seplat shareholders endorse stepping down of Orjiako from Board 





Seplat

By Peter Egwuatu

Shareholders of Seplat Energy Plc have unanimously endorsed the proposed stepping down of the Company’s Chairman, Dr ABC Orjiako from its Board of Directors.

The shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, AGM held on Wednesday in Lagos also approved the financial statement of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the appointment of three Non-Executive Directors.

The directors include: Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu, an Independent Non-Executive Director , Mr. Kazeem Raimi as a Non-Executive Director and Mr. Ernest Ebi as a Non-Executive Director.

Ebi who is anominee of Shebah Petroleum Development Company Limited (BVI) is replacing Dr. A.B.C Orjiako who stepped down from the Board of Seplat Energy Wednesday 18th May 2022 after the AGM.

Seplat Energy had recently released its first quarter results ended March 31, 2022 to the Nigerian Exchange…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper