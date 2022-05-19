Terrorists kidnap 4 female students in Kaduna State





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists have attacked Gidan Waya community in Kaduna State where they kidnapped 4 female students of the State College of Education (KSCOE), Gidan Waya in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

Journalists gathered that the students were kidnapped at Mile 1 area of Gidan Waya .

Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Student Union (KADSSU), KSCOE Chapter, Comrade Benjamin Fie, said their abductors have demanded already asked for a huge ransom.

“It’s with a bitter heart that the Kaduna state student union (KADSSU) of the prestigious Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya wishes to make it known to the college community and the public that four of their students were abducted,” he said.

According to Fie, those abducted were Racheal Edwin, a 200 level student of Biology/Geography Department; Esther Ishaya, 200 level student from Economic/History…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper