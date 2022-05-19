Warri Port: NPA partners NNPC to relay pipeline obstructing channel





Warri Port

By Godfrey Bivbere

In a bid to deepen the channel leading to Warri port hitherto hindered by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC pipeline, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA said discussion is at an advanced stage with the corporation for the relaying of its pipeline from the present 7.5 meters to about 14 meters.

Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko who disclosed this in Lagos, also said that before the relaying of the pipeline, the Authority has commenced remedial dredging of the channel to make it navigable for visiting ships.

Bello-Koko said that two consultants have been contracted to carry out the mapping and surveying of the channel for actual dredging to commence.

According to him, “It is when this mapping and surveying is completed because approaching ships don’t even know what is there. The issue here is the case of the chicken and the egg which comes first, is it the egg or the chicken?

“The channel has an NPPC…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper