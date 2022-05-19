Water Resources Minister expresses concern over wastewater management in Niger Basin





Wants measures to mitigate release of pollutants

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, Wednesday, expressed concern over wastewater management in the Niger Basin.

Adamu who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Didi Walson-Jack, expressed his concern over the current position of wastewater management at the Niger Basin Iullemeden-Taoudeni/Tanezrouft Aquifer System (NB-ITTAS) TEST–UNIDO Regional Validation Workshop on the Standards of Discharge Wastewater in the Niger Basin holding in Abuja.

He also explained the essence of the 5-day Workshop, which is basically to focus on validating the Niger River Basin Wastewater Discharge Standards Project and the deepening of experiences in terms of water quality monitoring and data basins, similar to the Niger River Basin.

