2023: Men ‘ve failed us; I’ll deploy women, youths to fix Nigeria in 6months, says Uju Ohanenye

By Miftaudeen Raji

A female presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Uju Ken Ohanenye has expressed worry over what she described as the failure of men to deliver quality leadership in Nigeria.

While speaking on Arise Interview in Lagos, Wednesday, noted that she is bringing capacity and a motherly attitude towards governance to make a difference.

“I’ve kept quiet all this while. I didn’t want to get involved, but the way things are going I can’t just remain quiet, because I feel worried that I’m not seeing things go the way they should. I realized that the Nigerian people need to be addressed.

“I decided to join. I want to make an impact. I want to make a difference, the men have lost it. So I am on board because Nigerians need a mother. They’ve been lacking one. It’s been all about men.

"We have to help ourselves. We…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper