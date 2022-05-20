2023: We may reach consensus soon — Osinbajo tells Osun delegates





Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that the Southwest leaders and elders will soon reach consensus on producing a President aspirant for the zone ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He said consultation is ongoing daily and he is optimistic that the region may reach agreement soon over the differences among the contestants.

The Vice President, who is also vying for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket, spoke during an interaction with Osun APC delegates at the Government House, Osogbo on Friday.

“I believe strongly in the wisdom of Yoruba elders and leaders, and consultations are always ongoing, I believe that very soon we will resolve whatever differences exist and we will reach agreement on way forward”, he said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper